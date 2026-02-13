Two men face charges after gun discharges during DoorDash delivery in metro Atlanta

LILBURN, GA — Two men face charges after a gun accidentally discharged and injured another man during a DoorDash delivery.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Snellville Police notified Lilburn officers that a gunshot victim arrived at Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and that the shooting may have occurred in Lilburn. Officers responded to the hospital, where two men who brought the victim in told detectives they were making a DoorDash delivery on Nantucket Drive when they saw the injured man walking in the roadway and took him to the hospital.

Detectives said the two men gave inconsistent accounts during separate interviews. Officials were informed that the victim pulled out a pistol and began “playing around with it,” when it accidentally discharged, striking him in the leg.

According to police, the men admitted they panicked because one of them was prohibited from possessing a firearm. They said they pulled over on Ronald Reagan Parkway and threw the gun down an embankment before driving to the hospital.

A Lilburn Police K-9 unit searched the area and located the gun. Investigators determined the shooting occurred between Rockbridge Road and Killian Hill Road. Both men were charged with obstruction and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.