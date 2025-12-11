Crime And Law

Two men accused of road rage, impersonating police in metro Atlanta arrested

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gwinnett County Police


GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — An apparent case of road rage led to the arrest of two men accused of impersonating police in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle says a man claims Ryan Mays and David Robinson threatened to shoot him after an altercation in DeKalb County.

“Officers determined that these individuals were representing themselves as law enforcement as police. The officer noted that nowhere on their shirt, on their outer vest armor carrier did it say security or anything like that. It said K-9,” Gwinnett County police said.

It is unclear what led up to the road rage incident.

