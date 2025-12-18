Two hospitalized after shooting at Gwinnett County hotel

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a shooting at a Gwinnett County hotel that left two people injured Thursday morning.

Authorities restricted access to the Quality Inn on Venture Parkway as they investigated a shooting that occurred in the parking lot. Police say two people were shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators say no suspects are in custody at this time. Crime scene investigators remained at the Quality Inn hours after the shooting, and police activity was also visible outside the neighboring Sonesta hotel.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims or details about what led up to the shooting. Crime scene tape blocked access to the hotel lobby, and investigators located bullet shell casings at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.