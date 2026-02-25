Two arrested following human trafficking investigation in metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Two people were arrested after police responded to a robbery call that led to a human trafficking investigation in Duluth.

On Jan. 20, officers with the Gwinnett County Police Department responded to a robbery call at 2000 Satellite Pointe in Duluth, Georgia.

When officers arrived, they spoke with 28-year-old Buford resident Changze Li, who said there was a burglary in progress. Officers said they heard “glass breaking” and a male suddenly appeared from a room bleeding from the hand.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said Li and 40-year-old Winder resident Dominique Gray were arrested and later released.

Winderweedle said investigators then followed up on another ad posted by Li.

“When they were off scene, they were trying to investigate what was going on, whether there was a robbery. They go to clear the rest of the apartment and found a female hiding in a closet in the bedroom,” Winderweedle said.

Gray was charged with reckless conduct, pandering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and kidnapping.

Li was charged with pimping and keeping a place of prostitution, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and human trafficking. Li is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.