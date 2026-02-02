Two arrested for stunt driving in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County police arrested two people in connection with a stunt driving investigation.

Officers responded to the area of Chamblee-Tucker Road and Embry Circle over the weekend after reports of vehicles drag racing.

Police later arrested 21-year-old Adrian Peralta at the scene.

After a separate crash that happened at the North Hills Shopping Center, officers arrested an 18-year-old who admitted to stunt driving.

The 18-year-old, whose name was not released, is charged with laying drag and reckless driving.