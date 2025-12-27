Traffic stop on I-20 leads to arrest, 12-pound cocaine seizure in north Georgia

MORGAN COUNTY, GA — Deputies discovered 12 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 earlier this week, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies Hutto and Tilkens stopped a Fulton County resident for following too closely on I-20 when the driver attempted to destroy a cell phone, igniting a fire on the passenger-side floorboard, authorities said.

During the traffic stop, Morgan County deputies observed a THC vape in plain view, which led to a search and the discovery of approximately 12 pounds of cocaine concealed in the trunk, the sheriff’s office said.

Morgan County Sheriff Tyler Hooks praised the deputies for their proactive work, saying their actions helped keep dangerous drugs out of the community.

Sheriff Hooks said anyone attempting to traffic drugs through Morgan County will face serious consequences.