Tow truck driver injured after being hit by suspected DUI driver on I-75/85 in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A tow truck driver was hospitalized after Atlanta police say an intoxicated driver struck him while crews were clearing a crash early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a crash at the interchange of I-75 and I-85 South near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and requested a towing service to remove damaged vehicles from the roadway. As the tow truck driver was working to clear the scene, police say he was hit by a driver, who then rear-ended a patrol vehicle.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures, applying tourniquets to both of the tow truck driver’s legs. The victim was rushed to a hospital. The identity of the victim and current extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police detained and arrested the suspected impaired driver, identified as Michael Jones.

The incident remains under investigation.

