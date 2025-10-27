Three teens shot near Clark Atlanta University

ATLANTA — Three teenagers are recovering after being shot near Clark Atlanta University, not far from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

According to Atlanta Police, the victims ages 17, 18, and 19 were alert, conscious, and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. Investigators say the shooting happened while the young men were standing outside in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Authorities are still working to determine what led up to the gunfire. So far, no suspect information has been released.