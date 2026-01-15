Three men arrested, accused of using gun, counterfeit money to buy motorcycle in metro Atlanta

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Three men face multiple charges after being accused of using a gun and counterfeit money for the bogus purchase of a motorcycle in Douglas County last week.

Douglas County deputies responded to reports of an armed robbery on South Whisper Drive involving a motorcycle on Jan. 6.

“The vehicle was later located leading to two different pursuits in the area of Fairburn Road and Midway Drive,” Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.

Marquise Willis, was arrested at the scene, Pounds said.

Two additional suspects identified as Anthony Slaton and Matthew Wilkinson, were later identified and arrested in Atlanta, according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Willis, Slaton and Wilkinson face multiple charges, including aggravated assault, kidnapping, armed robbery, forgery, and fleeing or attempting to elude.