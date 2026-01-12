Three inmates killed, at least a dozen injured after fights at Georgia prison

WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA — Three inmates are dead and at least a dozen others are injured after fights broke out at a Georgia prison.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Washington State Prison. The Georgia Department of Corrections says the prison is now under control and all inmates are accounted for.

Georgia State Patrol responded to assist during the incident.

Sheriff Cochran says at least 12 inmates and one guard were taken out of the prison for medical treatment. The identities of the three inmates who were killed have not been released.

Officials say what led up to the fights remains under investigation.