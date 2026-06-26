Three gang members convicted on gang and gun charges

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Three members of the criminal street gang known as PDE, or “Paradise East” or “Paper Drugs Extortion,” have been convicted on gang and gun charges, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

Authorities said one of the defendants, Darius Scott, was convicted by a DeKalb County jury.

The other two defendants, Jamerson McCamey and Corey Dumas, pleaded guilty before trial. Both McCamey and Dumas have been sentenced to prison.

Sentencing for Scott will take place at a later date.