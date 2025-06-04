Teens accused of stealing SUV, leading police on chase and crashing in Doraville face charges

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Several teens face multiple charges after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase through several districts in metro Atlanta and crashing a stolen SUV on a busy road on Tuesday.

According to DeKalb County Police Spokesman Blaine Clark, “around 10:35 a.m., DeKalb County police responded to apartments in the 3500 block of Meadowglen Village Lane on a report of discharging firearms.”

Clark says no one was injured when a nearby apartment was struck by gunfire.

The group of teens are accused of stealing an SUV in Brookhaven and leading police on a chase through metro Atlanta.

The SUV driven by the teens was involved in two crashes before the teens were arrested on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville.

Police did not release the identities of the teens who were arrested.