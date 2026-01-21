Teen suspect wanted in recent shooting now in custody, sheriff says

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A 16-year-old wanted in a weekend shooting in Lovejoy is now in custody after his father turned him in, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Lequan Stephens shot into a vehicle over the weekend in the 2500 block of Lovejoy Crossing Lane. A juvenile victim who was riding in the vehicle suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck.

Stephens is facing aggravated assault charges in connection with that shooting.

The sheriff’s office says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also investigating Stephens in a separate shooting in the 1300 block of Misty Ridge Court.