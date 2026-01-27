Teen driver uninjured after high-speed police chase and rollover crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — A 17-year-old driver is not seriously injured after a high-speed chase with deputies ended in a violent rollover crash in Fayette County Wednesday afternoon.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says deputies attempted to stop a red SUV reported stolen out of Newnan after spotting it near Brooks Woolsey Road and Antioch Road. Authorities say the driver refused to stop and fled, reaching speeds of more than 115 miles per hour.

Deputies say the chase continued toward the Highway 85 connector, where the SUV ultimately rolled over. Dashcam video captured the pursuit and crash.

Investigators say the driver, a 17-year-old male, was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash and did not suffer serious injuries.

Authorities later confirmed the teen had been reported missing by Newnan police, and deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle after recognizing it as stolen.

The sheriff’s office says the pursuit was ending when the SUV flipped. The incident remains under investigation.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.