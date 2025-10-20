Teen critically injured in Marietta shooting

MARIETTA, GA — Police have asked for the public’s help as they search for leads in a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy critically injured on Saturday evening in Marietta.

Officers responded to a strip mall on Franklin Gateway after reports of a shooting.

Marietta police officer Chuck McPhilamy says it is unknown if the teen victim was involved or if he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“The preliminary information suggests there were two different shooters, but that is not yet confirmed,” McPhilamy said.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury is unknown.