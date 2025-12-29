Teen charged in shooting death of metro Atlanta teen

LOGANVILLE, GA — A 16-year old from Savannah was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a metro Atlanta teenager earlier this month.

The GBI says Franklin Leonard James Jr. was charged with felony murder and armed robbery. Officials say James Jr. is being charged as an adult.

Officials say 17-year-old Antonio Thornton from Loganville was found shot and killed outside of an apartment complex in Chatham County on Dec. 14.

GBI officials say the body of Thornton will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler, Georgia, for an autopsy.

This case is active and ongoing.