SWAT standoff ends peacefully at Decatur apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A SWAT standoff ended peacefully after crisis negotiators were called to an apartment complex just off Covington Highway Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County police responded to the Kislev Golden Gate Apartments on Belvedere Square after reports that someone was being held at gunpoint. When officers arrived, the victim was able to safely exit the residence, but police say the suspect refused to come out.

SWAT units were called to the scene, and police say a negotiated surrender took place a short time later.

There is no word yet on possible charges or what led up to the incident.