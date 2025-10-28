Crime And Law

Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting outside Atlanta Family Dollar

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police investigating
ATLANTA — A criminal trespass call at a Family Dollar in northwest Atlanta led to an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect wounded.

According to Atlanta Police, the incident happened on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near Hollywood Road. Investigators say an officer shot a man who came toward her outside the store.

The suspect ran across the street but was later found and taken to the hospital. The officer sustained minor injuries to her leg.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is now handling the investigation.

