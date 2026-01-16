Suspect in shooting near Chamblee Walmart killed by officer

CHAMBLEE, GA — An investigation is underway after a suspect was killed in a shooting involving an officer near a metro Atlanta area Walmart on Thursday afternoon.

“The Chamblee Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation near the Walmart on Chamblee Tucker Road,” Chamblee police officials said.

During a press conference, the Chamblee Chief of Police says a suspect who came out of the Walmart in the area was shot by officers and has died. He also says that no officers are reported injured.

Police officials previously said there is heavy traffic congestion in the area and are asking motorists to “please avoid the area if you can.”

The identity of the suspect was not released.

The shooting remains under investigation.