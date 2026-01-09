Suspect on the run after chase from Cobb County into Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for a suspect who ran away after a chase that began in Cobb County and ended in Atlanta, leaving a Cobb County police officer with minor injuries.

Cobb County Police Department says uniformed patrol officers began chasing a vehicle early Friday morning. Authorities have not said what led to the pursuit.

The chase continued into Atlanta, where an officer performed a PIT maneuver near Krog Street Market. Police say the maneuver disabled both the suspect’s vehicle and the officer’s patrol car.

After the crash, the suspect ran away from the scene. Officers say the suspect has not yet been identified or described.

The officer involved suffered minor injuries and is recovering.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.