Suspect charged in deadly shooting at Gwinnett County motel

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have charged a suspect in connection with a deadly shooting at an extended-stay motel in Lilburn that left a 17-year-old dead.

The Gwinnett County Police Department’s Homicide Unit says 31-year-old Shermarcus Cockran of Lilburn has been charged in the case.

Police say officers were dispatched around 11 p.m. on Feb. 5, 2026 after receiving a report of a person shot. Investigators say officers found a juvenile male dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, Cockran told detectives he had returned to the Live In Lodge extended-stay motel after going to a gun range. He said he was cleaning his firearm when it discharged into the wall of the room where the victim was playing video games.

Police say Cockran is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

The investigation remains ongoing.