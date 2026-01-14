Suspect arrested after deadly hit-and-run

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — A suspect is in custody in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Villa Rica.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says Mark Enriquez, 24, of Carrollton, was arrested hours after Brittany Dutton, 36, was found lying in the roadway on Villa Forest Lane.

Deputies say Dutton was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say they determined some sort of fight happened before the incident and that Enriquez fled the scene after hitting Dutton. Deputies also say he attempted to hide the vehicle involved.

Enriquez faces several charges, including homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.