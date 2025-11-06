Crime And Law

Stolen trailer investigation leads Gwinnett police to major weapons and drug bust

By WSB Radio News Staff
Gwinnett County police investigation (Gwinnett County Police)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A stolen trailer investigation led Gwinnett County police to seize more than 30 firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription narcotics during a search in Doraville.

Investigators say the case began on October 30 when police received a report of a stolen trailer. Using Flock license plate reader technology, officers tracked the trailer to a vehicle linked to Matthew Davis. When police located the trailer at Davis’s home, it had a different license plate attached, prompting officers to obtain a search warrant.

According to Corporal Angela Carter, the tactic of changing license plates is often used to conceal stolen property. “It’s common for people to do this when they’re trying to conceal the vehicle, especially if it’s stolen,” Carter said.

What started as a search for the trailer’s original license plate turned into a major weapons and drug seizure. Police recovered dozens of guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and other narcotics from the property.

Matthew Davis, of Doraville, was arrested and is being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail on 40 warrants related to the case.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!