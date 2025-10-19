Crime And Law

South Georgia judge resigns after DUI arrest in Florida

By WSB Radio News Staff
BRUNSWICK, GA — A South Georgia superior court judge has resigned after being arrested for driving under the influence in Florida.

Former Superior Court Judge Robert “Bert” Guy Jr. submitted his resignation in a letter to Governor Brian Kemp following his arrest last week outside a gentlemen’s club in Jacksonville.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Guy is accused of hitting another vehicle in the club’s parking lot, offering the driver $500 to settle the damages, and then attempting to drive away.

Guy, who served in the five-county Brunswick Judicial Circuit, was elected to the bench in 2016 and also served as president of the state’s Council of Superior Court Judges.

The 48-year-old attorney has indicated plans to return to private practice.

