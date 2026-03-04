South Fulton police seek person of interest in killing of 16-year-old

SOUTH FULTON, GA — South Fulton police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest and a vehicle connected to the killing of a 16-year-old.

Investigators say the teen was found shot to death earlier this week in the 5800 block of Harrier Lane.

Police say they are now looking to identify a person of interest and a vehicle connected to the case.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Officials say a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.