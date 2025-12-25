Shooting involving officer under investigation in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a shooting involving an officer in northwest Atlanta late Wednesday evening.

Atlanta police officials say an officer working an extra job at The Commons on 3045 Middleton Rd. heard gunshots around 11:45 p.m.

The officer was later flagged down by two individuals within the apartment complex. One individual said that a man armed with a gun was chasing a female and had shot her.

Police officials say the responding officer encountered an the suspect and told them to drop the weapon.

Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect refused to comply, and the officer shot the suspect. Other responding officers rendered aid, and the suspect was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) responded to the scene and are leading the investigation.

The identity of the suspect was not released.

The investigation remains ongoing.