Search continues after man shot inside metro Atlanta Family Dollar

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police in DeKalb County are searching for a suspect after a man was shot inside a Family Dollar store in Decatur.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot Saturday evening at the store in the 3800 block of Flat Shoals Parkway. Police say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the store. He was rushed to the hospital, and no one else was hurt.

DeKalb police spokesperson Blaine Clark says officers were called to the scene around 7:44 p.m. Clark says investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting, whether it happened inside the store, and how the victim ended up inside the business.

Police have not released any information about a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call or text DeKalb County police. Tipsters can remain anonymous.