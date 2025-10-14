Scammers posing as Gwinnett officials in new phone scam, police warn

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Police are warning residents about a recent rise in phone scams using spoofing technology to trick victims into sending money.

Investigators say scammers are cloning the phone numbers of legitimate county agencies so that the incoming call appears to come from an official source.

Once connected, the caller impersonates a law enforcement or court officer, claiming the person has missed a court date or failed to pay an outstanding warrant, and then demands immediate payment.

Authorities stress these calls are fraudulent. They remind residents that no legitimate agency will ever ask for payments of any kind over the phone.

Gwinnett’s Electronic and Financial Crimes Unit urges anyone who receives such a call to hang up and report it to local authorities.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story