Roswell senior care home shut down; woman accused of exploiting residents

ROSWELL, GA — A senior care home in Roswell has been shut down and the woman accused of operating it has been arrested.

Police say 58-year-old Deborah Callaway was running a senior care home on Worthington Hills Drive without a license and is also accused of financially exploiting residents.

Authorities said they found 10 residents living at the home. Many of them were sharing rooms with two to three people, and a backyard shed was being used as a makeshift bedroom.

Officials said all of the residents have since been relocated.

Callaway is facing charges of elder exploitation, elder trafficking, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking and third-degree forgery.

Police said additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.