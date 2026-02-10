Robbery suspect arrested after Home Depot incident in Norcross

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit has arrested a robbery suspect accused of assaulting a store employee during a shoplifting incident.

Investigators say Tony Demps assaulted an employee during a shoplifting incident at a Home Depot store in Norcross.

Demps was arrested this week during a surveillance operation in Stone Mountain with assistance from K-9 deputies.

Authorities say Demps faces multiple charges, including robbery and aggravated assault. He was also wanted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office for failure to register as a sex offender.