Rideshare driver shot in the back in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a rideshare driver was shot early Friday morning in Atlanta.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Boulevard NE. around 1 a.m. Upon arrival, officers learned a male victim had self-transported himself to Grady hospital.

The victim told police that he was working for a rideshare service when he heard gunshots and his rear-view window shattered.

“He said he discovered he was shot in the back and drove himself to the hospital. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” police officials said.

The identity of the victim and current extent of his injury are unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.