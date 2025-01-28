Crime And Law

Principal at a Coweta County elementary school arrested for shoplifting

By Miles Montgomery
Actor from the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” was arrested on June 2 in Horry County, South Carolina.
‘Sandlot’ actor Thomas Guiry accused of throwing dumbbell at neighbor’s Jeep Actor from the 1993 movie “The Sandlot” was arrested on June 2 in Horry County, South Carolina. (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school principal in Coweta County was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for shoplifting.

According to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Letitia Crosby was booked into jail after an incident at a Kohl’s on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

Officials say Crosby is the principal at Crossroads Elementary school.

Crosby is accused of leaving the Kohl’s with more than $900 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

Crosby was released after posting bond.

The incident is under review by the school district.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!