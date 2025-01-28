Principal at a Coweta County elementary school arrested for shoplifting

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — An elementary school principal in Coweta County was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for shoplifting.

According to Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Letitia Crosby was booked into jail after an incident at a Kohl’s on Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

Officials say Crosby is the principal at Crossroads Elementary school.

Crosby is accused of leaving the Kohl’s with more than $900 worth of merchandise without paying for it.

Crosby was released after posting bond.

The incident is under review by the school district.



