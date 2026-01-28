Police turn to public after unable to identify woman for more than a year

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who died in November 2024 at Wellstar North Fulton Hospital following a medical emergency.

Investigators say that after the woman’s death, they discovered the personal information she provided to hospital staff during treatment was inaccurate.

Police say they have been trying to identify the woman for more than a year, but have not been successful. Investigators are now turning to the public for assistance.

The woman is believed to be a Black female, estimated to be in her mid-50s to 60s, approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing about 275 pounds.

Police say she did not have any identifying scars, markings, or tattoos.

Anyone with information that could help identify the woman is encouraged to contact Roswell police.