Police seize illegal drugs, guns, cash at DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County seized a large amount of illegal drugs, guns, cash, and other items after executing a warrant on Wednesday.

DeKalb County police, vice detectives and SWAT executed a warrant at the 2800 block of Norgate Lane in Decatur after a complaint from a citizen.

The operation led to one felony arrest and the seizure of 9.8 ounces of Ecstasy, 57.23 lbs. of Marijuana, 50 Oxycodone pills, and five guns including two assault rifles, DeKalb County police say.

In addition, officers seized a large sum of cash, digital scales, vacuum sealers, money counters, and empty packaging bags.