Police seize drugs and gun, arrest convicted felon after traffic stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A convicted felon was arrested last week after attempting to escape a traffic stop in southwest Atlanta.

Officers stopped a Nissan Altima at 538 Lee Street SW around 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 22, when they discovered the driver had a suspended license.

The driver, later identified as Sylvon Brush, 27, ignored officers’ commands and tried to run, but officers quickly arrested him.

During a search of the vehicle, police found more than four pounds of marijuana and a firearm.

Brush was charged with driving while license suspended, pedestrian in the roadway, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, and possession of marijuana.

He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.