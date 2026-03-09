Crime And Law

Police searching for answers in Marietta shooting that left woman dead

By WSB Radio News Staff
MARIETTA, GA — Cobb County police are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder after a woman was found shot and killed at a home on Waldrep Circle in Marietta.

Officer Aaron Wilson with Cobb police said officers initially responded to a call about a person who had been shot.

“Upon arrival they located a female, 24-years-old from Marietta, deceased at the scene from gunshot wounds,” Wilson said.

Police have identified the victim as Favia Velasquez of Marietta.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb County police or Crime Stoppers.

