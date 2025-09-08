Police search for teens involved in fight at Waffle House in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Police are investigating a fight that happened at a Cobb County Waffle House during the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at the Waffle House on Sandy Plains Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses say a group of teenagers were asked to leave the restaurant multiple times and refused. The situation escalated when the teens began arguing with staff and allegedly knocked plates off the counter.

Some of the teens are also accused of jumping over the counter into the Waffle House kitchen.

Despite rumors, officials say there is nothing to indicate the suspects are current or former students at Sprayberry High School.

Detectives are working to identify all individuals involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (770) 499-4184.