Police search for suspect caught on camera stealing packages from Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Police need the public’s help with finding a man wanted in connection to a package room theft at an Atlanta apartment complex.

Officers responded to 1050 Lenox Park Blvd on Feb. 17 around 2:30 p.m. after reports of larceny. On Feb. 9, police say a white male suspect was captured on video entering the package room and taking multiple items.

The suspect is seen going through some of the packages and putting it into a bag. At one point, the suspect grabbed a large package and walked out of the room.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on the suspect seen in the shared video and photo to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers. Police say you do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Police search for suspect caught on video stealing packages from Atlanta apartment (Atlanta Police Department)

Police search for suspect caught on video stealing packages from Atlanta apartment (Atlanta Police Department)

Tips can be submitted anonymously in the following ways: