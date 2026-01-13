Police search for suspect after armed robbery at Marietta Subway

MARIETTA, GA — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Marietta.

According to the Marietta Police Department, the robbery happened on December 28 at the Subway restaurant located at 1871 Cobb Parkway South.

Investigators say a suspect entered the restaurant armed with a handgun, held employees at gunpoint, and threatened to shoot if they did not hand over money from the cash register. The suspect left the restaurant on foot with an unknown amount of money.

Police describe the suspect as male, though they say it is difficult to determine due to clothing and face coverings. The suspect was wearing a blue and white hooded top, gray sweatpants, black slide-type sandals, a black ski mask, and sunglasses.

Police have now released surveillance images in hopes someone can identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marietta Police Department.