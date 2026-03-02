Police renew call for help in unidentified Gwinnett homicide case

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a homicide victim found in 1981.

On Aug. 11, 1981, a woman was found dead on McDaniel Road near Highway 120. Investigators ruled her death a homicide. Police say the person responsible has never been identified.

The victim is described as a Black woman between 20 and 30 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. She had an afro hairstyle.

When she was found, she was wearing a short-sleeved dress that was brown and/or purple, a 15-inch gold necklace, a gold ring with stones and a silver bracelet engraved with the word “Monet” on the back.

Detectives Seek Public's Help Identifying 1981 Homicide Victim

More than four decades later, police say the victim has not been identified and no one has been held accountable in the case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that could help identify the victim or lead to the person responsible to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County Police detectives at 770-513-5300. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers says tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.