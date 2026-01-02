Police officer injured after being dragged during traffic stop

CONYERS, GA — A Conyers police officer is recovering after being injured during a traffic stop that turned violent.

Police say the incident began when an officer stopped a vehicle for a brake light that was out and a tinted tag cover. During the stop, the officer noticed the driver, identified as 55-year-old William Cornelius of Covington, appeared to be under the influence and was not cooperating.

Authorities say the officer attempted to take Cornelius into custody and deployed a taser, but Cornelius got back into his vehicle as the officer tried to remove him.

Police say Cornelius then put the car in drive and dragged the officer approximately 35 to 40 feet before the officer was able to let go.

Other officers located Cornelius using Flock license plate readers. Police say a PIT maneuver was used to stop the vehicle, and Cornelius was taken into custody.

The injured officer was treated for injuries and has since been released to recover at home.

What began as a routine traffic stop for a non-working brake light and tinted tag cover quickly escalated, according to police.

No further details have been released.