Police need help identifying suspects wanted in connection to deadly Atlanta shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta deadly shooting suspect and person of interest (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA — Police are searching for suspects and persons of interest in connection to a deadly shooting last month in Atlanta.

Police officials say officers responded to the Valero gas station on the 2600 block of Beeler Drive SW. after reports of a person shot on Jan. 15 around 10:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 55-year-old Larry Battle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deadly Atlanta shooting victim Larry Battle (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta deadly shooting suspect (Atlanta Police Department)

Atlanta deadly shooting suspect (Atlanta Police Department)

Person of interest in deadly Atlanta shooting (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information on these suspects, persons of interest, or case to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit directly at (404) 546-4235 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously in the following ways:

  • Call the CSGA tip line at 404-577-8477
  • Visit www.stopcrimeatl.org
  • Use the P3 app
  • Text CSGA to 738477
