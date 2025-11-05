Crime And Law

Police need help identifying suspect wanted in connection to double Atlanta shooting

By WSB Radio News Staff
Police need help identifying suspect wanted in connection to double Atlanta shooting (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA — Police have asked for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left two people injured in Atlanta on Oct. 31.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 400 block of Boulevard SW around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Officers later learned another 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

