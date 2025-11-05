ATLANTA — Police have asked for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left two people injured in Atlanta on Oct. 31.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot at the 400 block of Boulevard SW around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital.

Officers later learned another 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The identity of the victims and current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information on this suspect to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Police need help identifying suspect wanted in connection to double Atlanta shooting (Atlanta Police Department)