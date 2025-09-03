Crime And Law

Police need help identifying person wanted for shoplifting in Henry County

By Miles Montgomery
Person wanted in connection to shoplifting in Henry County (Henry County Police)
HENRY COUNTY, GA — Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a person wanted in connection with theft in McDonough last month.

Around 11 p.m. on Aug. 9, police say a person walked into a BP Gas Station on 908 Highway 155 South in McDonough. The person is accused of taking several items and leaving without paying.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity, is asked to contact Detective J. Bryant at 770-288-7731, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Digital Content Producer

