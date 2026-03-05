Atlanta police need help identifying man accused of randomly assaulting woman in 2024

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of randomly attacking a woman near the World of Coca-Cola.

Investigators said the assault happened in November of 2024 on Baker Street.

According to police, the suspect approached an adult woman and struck her without warning. The force of the blow caused both the suspect and the victim to fall to the ground.

Police officials said the woman hit her head during the fall, lost consciousness and suffered serious injuries. The victim is a teacher from Savannah who was visiting Atlanta with students on a field trip. Investigators say the attack appears to have been random.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his mid-20s to mid-30s, around 5′7 tall, with short and spiked hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting stopcrimeatl.org, using the P3 Tips app or texting CSGA to 738477.