Police need help finding drivers involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-85

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying drivers involved in a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month.

Police said on Feb. 3, around 7:37 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck on I-85 northbound near Chamblee Tucker Road. A 24-year-old woman was involved in a single-vehicle crash and exited her car. As she walked toward the HOV lane, she was struck by multiple passing vehicles and died at the scene. The identity of the victim was not released.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to come forward.

Drivers who may have been in the area at the time who notice unexplained damage to their vehicles are also urged to contact authorities.

Those with information can contact the Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-724-7610.