Atlanta police need help identifying and finding armed robbery suspect

ATLANTA — Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in two armed robberies in Atlanta in January.

Officers responded to 390 Andrew Hairston Place NW on Jan. 5, where a man working on a construction project was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a hooded male, demanded cash before leaving the scene.

Shortly afterward, the same suspect approached seven individuals performing lawn care at 807 Proctor St. NW and attempted to rob them. No one was injured.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact Atlanta police or Atlanta Crime Stoppers.