Police investigating murder-suicide in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says indications are a father shot his daughter and then himself north of Canton.

“It is a very well-known family in the county, and it is very devastating news for sure,” says Cherokee County Captain Jay Baker.

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies say a man called 911 on Tuesday afternoon to say his brother-in-law had sent him a text of a location deep in the woods.

The caller found his brother-in-law and niece dead.

Deputies responding to the location in Canton say they found 28-year-old Emily Evans and 57-year-old Curtis Evans dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Indications are that Evans shot his daughter before taking his own life, but the investigation is ongoing.