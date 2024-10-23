Crime And Law

Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ after man found along Athens trail

By WSBTV

ATHENS CLARKE COUNTY POLICE

By WSBTV

ATHENS, Ga. — A suspicious death Saturday morning in Athens is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

At 9 a.m., police responded to an injured person call on Trail Creek Trail near the intersection of Oak Ridge Avenue and Vine Street.

When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Santonio Coleman. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a suspicious death. At this time, AACPD do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Bradshaw at 762-400-7323 or via email.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!