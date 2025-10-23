Crime And Law

Police investigate double shooting in Northeast Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Police Department
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting in Northeast Atlanta that left one man critically injured.

Officers responded to Latta Street, where they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, later checked himself into Emory Hospital. Police say he was alert, conscious, and breathing.

Investigators have not released information about a possible motive or identified who may have fired the shots. The case remains under investigation.

